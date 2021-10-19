Watch The First Trailer For The Great Season 2

Huzzah! Another season of Hulu's highly fictionalized and highly enjoyable "The Great," a loose retelling of Catherine the Great's (Elle Fanning) rise to power in Imperial Russia, is slated to premiere on November 19. In anticipation, the streamer has gifted us with a brand new trailer.

Season 1 of "The Great" introduced viewers to series creator Tony McNamara's — best known for co-writing the Oscar-nominated screenplay for "The Favourite" — humorous take on 18th-century Russian court politics. We followed Catherine as she arrived in Russia, became better acquainted with her dunderhead new husband Peter III (Nicholas Hoult), and eventually hatched a plot to overthrow him and take the reins of the country for herself. By the end of the season, she had come close to succeeding. However, she found herself forced to make great sacrifices to pull off her coup.

Based on the first trailer (and some images we saw back in September), Season 2 will be continuing in that grand tradition. There are plenty of japes, lots of plotting and scheming, and even some new faces at court.