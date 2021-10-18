Catwoman: Hunted Release Date, Characters And Plot - What We Know So Far

There's more than one way to catch a cat.

Just a few weeks before Zoë Kravitz's rendition of the character appears in director Matt Reeves' "The Batman," DC's most famous burglar will take center stage in the animated movie "Catwoman: Hunted." The new movie will find Catwoman, voiced by Elizabeth Gillies of "Dynasty," caught between Interpol, a cabal of notorious DC criminals, and at least one member of the Bat family after an attempted heist.

The film represents something of a aesthetic departure for DC, as it uses a whole new animation style. It's directed by Shinsuke Terasawa, who has worked in the animation department of such Japanese anime series as "Arc the Lad," "The Tower of DRUAGA: The Aegis of URUK," and, perhaps crucially, various "Lupin the Third" movies. The trailer for "Catwoman: The Hunted" showcases this anime-inspired style in a big way, as well as featuring a bouncy score that seems more than a little reminiscent of Steven Soderbergh's "Ocean's" films.

This time, it seems, the assembled gang is unquestionably a villainous one, and the criminal mastermind protagonist will be tasked with stopping their exploits. Here's what we know so far about "Catwoman: Hunted."