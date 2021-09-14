Kit Harington Confirms What We Suspected All Along About His Role In The Eternals

"Eternals," one of the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe films, features a very stacked cast. From veterans like Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek to rising and established stars like Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, and Kumail Nanjiani, "Eternals" has a very diverse band of actors taking up the mantle of immortal, alien superheroes. This is nothing new for the MCU, which already has a plethora of A-list talent on its roster. With that said, even its recently released final trailer shed very little light on Kit Harington's mysterious role as Dane Whitman.

In the comic book history of Whitman, the character eventually became known as the Black Knight. Whitman is actually the third iteration of the character, though he's much more of a superhero-type than his immediate predecessor, who served as a supervillain that fought against the Avengers. It hasn't been entirely clear what role the character or Harington will play in "Eternals," thanks in large part to Marvel seemingly playing things pretty close to the chest. Again, this is not an unusual move for the company, as secrecy is a big part of keeping things unspoiled for fans.

However, a recent interview with Harington may finally shed some light on his character in "Eternals," and it's one we have suspected all along.