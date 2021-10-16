Titans Fans Just Got Amazing Season 4 News

HBO Max's "Titans" will officially return for Season 4. News of the show's renewal was announced at DC FanDome on Saturday, October 16. One of the stars of "Titans," Brenton Thwaites, joined the event remotely to share this fantastic news with audiences — and he even announced it in one of the cutest ways imaginable. The Dick Grayson actor, who was chatting to fans in a video filmed inside his car, recruited the help of his young daughter to reveal the big news. And she seems to be following in her father's footsteps because it only took her three takes to successfully deliver her lines!

The @DCTitans Twitter account made sure to follow up the video featuring the "Titans" star with an exciting tweet of their own. The caption was short and to the point: "We go again! #DCFanDome #DCTitans." Attached is a 45-second clip of some visually stunning and eye-popping fight scenes. At the very end of the clip of Thwaites announcing the Season 4 renewal, except this time around, they had to cut out his daughter's part in order to keep the Twitter video concise.