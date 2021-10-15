Alicia Vikander Has Some Exciting Updates On Tomb Raider 2

It would appear that someone entered a cheat code in the past few years that has made video game adaptations receive a bit of a revival. With "The Last of Us" well into production, a blood-soaked "Resident Evil" reboot on the way, and the "Super Mario Bros." expected to sound like Chris Pratt and Charlie Day, the days of bad adaptations from classic game characters feel like they're behind us. We may want to give some credit for this turnaround to Alicia Vikander, whose take on Lara Croft in the 2018 "Tomb Raider" film showed what this kind of property could look like when appropriately handled.

While not met with the best reaction initially (via Rotten Tomatoes), the film made $274 million upon release (via Box Office Mojo) and has received somewhat of a following for the past few years, with fans getting the great news that a sequel was greenlit in 2019. Since then , the legendary Lara Croft seems to have been stuck in the booby traps of production hell. Initially, "In the Earth" and upcoming "Meg 2" director Ben Wheatley was down to helm the project before parting ways. Since then, "Lovecraft Country's" Misha Green took over, and, according to the film's star, many adventurous ideas are being thrown around for what Lara will be getting up to next.