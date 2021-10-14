Here's How COVID Affected The Tone Of Halloween Kills

Set immediately after the events of its 2018 predecessor, "Halloween Kills" begins with the escape of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter, Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak), from Laurie's compound. Laurie's house is burning down with masked murderer Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle) trapped inside, but since The Shape — as Michael is also known — is described as evil personified — he seemingly cannot be killed.

Continuing his murderous rampage in his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, Michael not only intends to kill Laurie and her family but also the young survivors of his massacre seen in the original "Halloween". But those survivors, led by Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall), are determined to kill Michael before he can kill them, and form a lynch mob that is intensified by the escalating shouts of "Evil Dies Tonight!"

Before too long, the mob becomes blinded by their ambitions, and knee-jerk reactions in their surroundings lead to unintended consequences. Effectively, the mob scene feels like the personification of Twitter, and their hashtag is #EvilDiesTonight.

"I think the last 18 months have changed my perception on just about everything, including all three 'Halloween' movies, but I don't know if I can really articulate how it changed my perception about that particular aspect of the movie," observed producer Jason Blum in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "If anything, online, with everyone being isolated, the mob mentality and jumping on truths and untruths, it happens more quickly now. And as a result of being so isolated, people cling to each other, digitally, over the last 18 months more than they ever have. And I think the movie is a physical manifestation of that, so maybe that's one way it has."