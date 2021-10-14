Jamie Lee Curtis Dressed As This Classic Movie Character For The Halloween Kills Premiere

"Halloween Kills," the hotly anticipated sequel to 2018's "Halloween" is finally here, and as it turns out, the film makes the direct sequels to the 1978 version of "Halloween" come full circle in more ways than one. To begin with, some of the other survivors of masked murderer Michael Myers' rampage in the 1978 film are back for "Halloween Kills," and in most cases are played by the actors who originated the roles 43 years ago. In addition, there are several homages to a classic horror-thriller in the last 10 minutes of the film that has personal ties to "Halloween" franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis.

"Halloween Kills" picks up right after the events that ended its predecessor on Halloween night in 2018. Severely wounded from a knife wound by Michael (aka "The Shape"), Laurie Strode (Curtis) is taken to a hospital for emergency surgery, while The Shape — who is the embodiment of evil — escapes the fires at Laurie's compound to unleash more hell upon his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois. The babysitter-turned-paranoid survivalist is still on Michael's kill list, as is her daughter, Karen (Judy Greer), granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak), as well as other survivors of his massacre 40 years earlier.

But while the new sequel recounts the horrific incidents of the "Halloween" franchise, Curtis chose to honor another iconic horror film at the Hollywood premiere of "Halloween Kills" — and specifically the woman who helped it become one of the most revered films in Hollywood history.