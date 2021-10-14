Jamie Lee Curtis Dressed As This Classic Movie Character For The Halloween Kills Premiere
"Halloween Kills," the hotly anticipated sequel to 2018's "Halloween" is finally here, and as it turns out, the film makes the direct sequels to the 1978 version of "Halloween" come full circle in more ways than one. To begin with, some of the other survivors of masked murderer Michael Myers' rampage in the 1978 film are back for "Halloween Kills," and in most cases are played by the actors who originated the roles 43 years ago. In addition, there are several homages to a classic horror-thriller in the last 10 minutes of the film that has personal ties to "Halloween" franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis.
"Halloween Kills" picks up right after the events that ended its predecessor on Halloween night in 2018. Severely wounded from a knife wound by Michael (aka "The Shape"), Laurie Strode (Curtis) is taken to a hospital for emergency surgery, while The Shape — who is the embodiment of evil — escapes the fires at Laurie's compound to unleash more hell upon his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois. The babysitter-turned-paranoid survivalist is still on Michael's kill list, as is her daughter, Karen (Judy Greer), granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak), as well as other survivors of his massacre 40 years earlier.
But while the new sequel recounts the horrific incidents of the "Halloween" franchise, Curtis chose to honor another iconic horror film at the Hollywood premiere of "Halloween Kills" — and specifically the woman who helped it become one of the most revered films in Hollywood history.
Curtis dressed as her mother's Psycho character at the Halloween Kills premiere
Apart from the references to "Psycho" in "Halloween Kills," Jamie Lee Curtis took the salute to her late mother, Janet Leigh, to a whole new level at the premiere. Curtis first teased the look in a post on her Instagram page, which showed her dressed up as Marion Crane, played by Leigh in "Psycho." Marion, of course, was horrifically stabbed to death by Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) in a dizzying shower scene in director Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 classic chiller.
In the Instagram photo, Curtis transformed into Marion by wearing a blonde wig and blue dress and completed the ensemble with a faux blood-stained shower curtain. Curtis' photo was accompanied by the caption, "Honoring my mother in ALL her gory...I meant glory! PREMIERE PARTY TIME!" However, during the premiere, Curtis revealed that she had another source of inspiration for her costume.
She was partly inspired by Scarlett Johansson in creating the Marion Crane costume
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere, Jamie Lee Curtis added that thanks to Scarlett Johansson's portrayal of Leigh playing Marion in 2012's "Hitchcock" — which starred Anthony Hopkins in the titular role of the legendary director while he made "Psycho" — she was able to get the color of the character's dress right.
"I am honoring my beautiful late mama, Janet Leigh, but ... it's a little more meta than that. I am actually going as Scarlett Johansson as Janet Leigh in the movie 'Hitchcock,'" Curtis revealed to ET. "So, it's meta because we never knew what color Janet Leigh's dress was because it was a black-and-white movie ... But now because of the Hitchcock movie, we know it was pale blue."
Curtis noted that the bloody shower curtain was a necessary accessory for her "Psycho" look, and not only because it's a bloody reminder of the film's shower scene: "Mommy did a little DIY art project the other day. I was worried you would see this [dress] and just think I looked like a '50s housewife," she quipped. "So, I thought, "You know, maybe I need a little bloody shower curtain.'"
Curtis wasn't the only person from the "Halloween Kills" camp to dress up like a famous movie character at the film's premiere. According to Variety, the film's producer, Jason Blum, copied Curtis' "Laurie Strode" look in the new "Halloween," and topped everything off with a blond wig.
"Halloween Kills" opens in theaters and streams exclusively in theaters on October 15.