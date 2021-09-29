We Finally Know The Release Date For The Book Of Boba Fett

The Season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian" had more than its fair share of surprises. Viewers had their collective minds blown when a mysterious Jedi arrived to rescue Mando and the rest of his team from the Dark Troopers, only for it to be revealed that it was Luke Skywalker. A cameo would've been enough for some, but Luke was actually there to bring Grogu to his new temple to learn the ways of the Jedi, setting the stage for the events that transpire in the sequel trilogy.

It was a massive change-up that put a lot of questions in front of fans going into the future of "The Mandalorian." What would Mando do now? Was Grogu there when Ben Solo killed all of Luke's students? Of course, there was no real time to dwell on any of these, as the finale also contained a special post-credits sequence of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand taking out some gangsters and assuming their place on the throne. It's accompanied by some text mentioning how "The Book of Boba Fett" would soon come to Disney+, and it looks like fans will be able to ring in the holiday season with their favorite bounty hunter this year.