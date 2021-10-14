This Is Who Robin Williams Wanted To Play In The Harry Potter Series
The late, great Robin Williams played many roles over his illustrious career. As he showed time and time again, he was equally at home with comedy and drama, and was showered with many awards and nominations for his accomplishments on both fronts — even landing an Academy Award for his supporting role in "Good Will Hunting." He was just as instrumental behind the scenes as he was in front of the camera. He provided crucial support to Steven Spielberg when the director was making "Schindler's List," and wasn't afraid to quit major Marvel movies when he felt he couldn't do them justice.
Williams was one of Hollywood's biggest A-listers for much of his career and made lots of great movies, but there's one very particular role in a very specific franchise that even he couldn't land. Now, "Harry Potter" director Chris Columbus has revealed what role Williams wanted to play in the "Harry Potter" movies.
Robin Williams wanted to play Remus Lupin
It appears that Robin Williams would very much have liked to play a werewolf wizard. In a new interview with Total Film Magazine (via Games Radar), Chris Columbus — who directed "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" — revealed that Williams approached him about the role of Remus Lupin, the lycanthrope wizard who is a staunch ally of the Potter family. "I had a conversation with Robin Williams, who wanted to play Lupin," Columbus revealed. "It was very difficult for me to say 'It's all British. There's nothing I can do.'"
The key "Harry Potter" cast members are indeed all of British descent, so Williams was tragically unable to land the role he so wanted to play. Still, while it would no doubt have been interesting to see Williams' take on the tragic character that is Remus Lupin, the wizard was in good hands. Lupin was ultimately portrayed by David Thewlis ("Fargo," "Wonder Woman"), who did a great job with the intense role.