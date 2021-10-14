This Is Who Robin Williams Wanted To Play In The Harry Potter Series

The late, great Robin Williams played many roles over his illustrious career. As he showed time and time again, he was equally at home with comedy and drama, and was showered with many awards and nominations for his accomplishments on both fronts — even landing an Academy Award for his supporting role in "Good Will Hunting." He was just as instrumental behind the scenes as he was in front of the camera. He provided crucial support to Steven Spielberg when the director was making "Schindler's List," and wasn't afraid to quit major Marvel movies when he felt he couldn't do them justice.

Williams was one of Hollywood's biggest A-listers for much of his career and made lots of great movies, but there's one very particular role in a very specific franchise that even he couldn't land. Now, "Harry Potter" director Chris Columbus has revealed what role Williams wanted to play in the "Harry Potter" movies.