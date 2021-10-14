Ted Lasso Fans Just Got The Best News From Apple
The unlikely combination of association football, positivity, and mental health discussion has helped Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso" become a runaway hit and score some huge wins at the 2021 Emmys. The story of the titular fish-out-of-water college football coach (Jason Sudeikis) who finds himself coaching a struggling English soccer team has been cherished by fans and critics alike, because while soccer might be the framework the show uses to introduce its many peculiar characters and plotlines, "Ted Lasso" is mostly about positive human interaction and learning to be a better person — which, one could argue, is an even more unlikely recipe for a hit show.
Yet, "Ted Lasso" has persevered, thanks to its stellar vibe, soulful writing, and excellent acting. The series has shown the massive potential of this kind of storytelling, and as such, people are no doubt eager to hear what the makers of the show are planning to do next. Fortunately, you don't have to wait any longer, because "Ted Lasso" fans just got the best news from Apple.
The makers of Ted Lasso are getting another Apple TV+ show
"Ted Lasso" itself was already renewed for a third season before Season 2 even existed (per Variety). However, it looks like the people behind the show are about to make you laugh and smile on multiple fronts. Per Deadline, Apple TV+ just greenlit "Shrinking," another upcoming comedy from the people behind "Ted Lasso."
"Shrinking" stars Jason Segel ("How I Met Your Mother," "Forgetting Sarah Marshall") as a therapist who lets his own personal issues override his professional conduct, and starts speaking his mind to his patients. It's easy to see the potential of the project, since the "professional with unorthodox methods" concept has obviously worked wonders for "Ted Lasso," and "Shrinking" involves some of the key people behind "Ted Lasso." Writer, star, and suspected CGI character Brett Goldstein and co-creator Bill Lawrence are set to write and executive produce the show, along with Segel himself.
Incidentally, Lawrence is also working on "Bad Monkey," a crime show starring Vince Vaughn as a disgraced police detective. As such, it looks like "Ted Lasso" will be joined by no less than two Apple TV+ shows that might just share its sensibilities. Smells like potential!