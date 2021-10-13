Jamie Lee Curtis Has Some Intriguing Remarks About Halloween Ends

While speaking to The Illuminerdi about "Halloween Kills," Jamie Lee Curtis dropped some tasty hints about what we can expect from "Halloween Ends." These hints might help us get a better sense of how her legendary arc as Laurie Strode comes to a close, especially after her decades-long battle with Michael Myers. According to Curtis, director David Gordon Green's approach to his final "Halloween" movie could be divisive with fans.

"[Green] sort of alluded to the third one, which is going to shock people. It's going to make people very angry. It's going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it," Curtis explained. "And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy. Now that's all I kind of knew from David. Only recently have he and I started to talk a little bit post-Venice film festival a little bit about the movie, a couple little tweaks that I've offered, but very little that you know, this man makes great movies. I just have to stay out of the way."

It's pretty much the number one rule in a Michael Myers movie to stay out the way, but we expect Laurie Strode is going to break it when "Halloween Ends" arrives next year. For now, all you have to worry about is how you're going to react to "Halloween Kills," which debuts on Friday, October 15.