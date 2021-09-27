Get A Sneak Peek At Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Opening Credit Sequence

Netflix's live-action adaptation of anime classic "Cowboy Bebop" has had a fairly difficult path to the screen. The series was supposed to premiere in 2020, but star John Cho suffered a knee injury during filming, which shut production down for about seven to nine months, according to Deadline. Or at least that was going to be the estimated shutdown, until the pandemic extended it for several more months. But now, at long last, the show is coming to Netflix this fall.

In anticipation of the premiere, at the TUDUM fan event over the weekend, Netflix unveiled a sneak peek at the opening credits of the new "Cowboy Bebop" — which happen to look and sound a lot like the opening credits of the old "Cowboy Bebop."

Netflix took an "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" approach to the opening credits, which are a recreation of the 1998 anime's credit sequence, with the iconic opening credits music — Seatbelts' "Tank!" — making a comeback.

Seatbelts, if you don't know, is a jazz ensemble put together by composer Yoko Kanno to provide the original soundtrack for the "Cowboy Bebop" anime. Kanno is back onboard for the live-action version, which should put fans' minds at ease a little bit — because the response to the new opening credit sequence in the YouTube comment section has not been positive.