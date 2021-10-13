Noomi Rapace Reveals How Her Past Helped Prepare Her For Lamb - Exclusive

It's probably fair to say that every actor puts a little bit of their own personal experience and life story into each role that they play. But when the role is that of a lonely woman on a remote farm who ends up raising a creature that is half human and half lamb — well, it might be difficult to find a corollary to that in real life.

Nonetheless, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace portrays just such a character in "Lamb," the unsettling new combination horror story and folk tale from first-time Icelandic director Valdimar Jóhannsson. Her character, Maria, lives on an isolated sheep farm in a distant region of Iceland with her husband Ingvar (Hilmir Snær Guðnason). Their daily routines often consist of driving a tractor, pushing bales of hay around, and even delivering the newest members of their flock of sheep — until one day they witness the birth of Ada, the strange hybrid being who becomes a surrogate child for the couple.

Strange as it may seem for an internationally known actress — one who broke through playing the computer hacker Lisbeth Salander in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" and who also starred in the Hollywood blockbusters "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" and "Prometheus" — Noomi Rapace's own real-life upbringing was in many ways the perfect training for the part of Maria in "Lamb."

"When Valdimar came to me with this project, I was invited to kind of revisit a place in myself that I haven't been for a long time," she told Looper in an exclusive interview. "And I've been wanting and needing and longing to go back to."