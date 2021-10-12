Dwayne Johnson's Surprising Admission About Beef With Vin Diesel

At this point, it looks like even when the Earth becomes an inhospitable wasteland and all civilization has faded away, two of cinema's most popular living titans will continue to do battle in the most time-honored of ways: by taking shots at each other in the press.

Okay, so maybe the long-running Hollywood squabble between stars Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel isn't some eternal battle that will outlast us all. But it certainly feels that way sometimes. Their feud, ignited on the sets of the various "Fast and Furious" films they made together before exploding into public view during the production of "The Fate of the Furious," has gotten plenty of attention from the press but has technically only been out in the open since 2016 (via Vanity Fair). The feud doesn't seem to be showing any signs of dying out anytime soon either.

The latest shot across the bow has been fired by Johnson. In a cover story for the November 2021 issue of Vanity Fair, the actor addressed the conflict, revealing what he sees as its root cause as well as the one moment related to the feud that he wishes he could take back.