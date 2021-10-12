Zendaya Confirms What We've Always Suspected About Tom Holland's Dedication To The Role Of Spider-Man

As an actor, some parts require a commitment that goes far beyond when the cameras are rolling.

The thing about playing a superhero is that you definitely don't get the protection of a secret identity. Audiences have seen you masked and unmasked, with your glasses on and without them, in the suit and out of it. It's a lot harder for you to hide than for your character. You presumably can't fly everywhere you need to go.

And so it takes a special kind of actor to really embrace these parts — someone willing to go the extra mile. Whether it's Christopher Reeve continuing to showcase the strength and hope of Superman even after the fall that paralyzed him, or Michael Keaton still insisting that he's Batman nearly 30 years after he last put on the cowl (at least, at the time).

It turns out that this is a part of the superhero gig that Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of Spider-Man, Tom Holland, has embraced — at least according to one of his co-stars.