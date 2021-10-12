We Finally Know What Ridley Scott Really Thinks About The Alien TV Series
There are many filmmakers out there right now who could be considered living legends, and Ridley Scott is certainly one of them. From launching what would eventually become the "Alien" franchise in 1979 to directing classic and beloved films like "Blade Runner," "Gladiator," and "The Martian," Scott has dabbled in many genres and found success in almost all of them. In fact, as a director, Scott's films have grossed over $4 billion at the worldwide box office (via The Numbers). That's an astronomically high number for a filmmaker with such a varied filmography.
With that in mind, Scott's opinions still carry weight to this day, and he has often shared his thoughts about the sequels that have been made to his films. In fact, while speaking with Al Arabiya, Scott said that 2017's "Blade Runner 2049" was both "slow" and "too long." Clearly, Scott is not afraid to speak his mind.
As it turns out, the same is true when it comes to the upcoming "Alien" TV series, which is being developed by "Fargo" creator Noah Hawley. Once again, Scott did not mince words when asked for his thoughts on the project.
Ridley Scott says the Alien TV series will 'never' top the original film
During a recent interview with The Independent, Ridley Scott covered a wide variety of topics while discussing both his past and upcoming films. Naturally, the conversation touched on the "Alien" franchise and upcoming "Alien" TV series. Scott kept his thoughts on the latter project short, but brutally honest, telling the outlet that "It'll never be as good as the first one. That's what I'll say."
It's clear that, like most fans of the franchise, Scott holds his 1979 original "Alien" in high regard, and given its quality, it's not hard to see why. The film is considered a sci-fi classic for a reason, and while one could make the argument that Scott was simply being lighthearted in his comment about the TV series, it wouldn't exactly be shocking to learn that he meant every word of what he said.
Either way, Noah Hawley's "Alien" TV series is probably coming sooner rather than later, though, whether or not fans embrace it like they did the original remains to be seen. As for the franchise's future on the big screen, Scott did note in a 2020 interview with Forbes that he was still thinking about making another "Alien" movie, though, he seemed unsure what form that would take or how much it would resemble the franchise's previous installments. Regardless, it'll be interesting to see how another "Alien" film may or may not connect to the in-development TV show, or if one will impact the other's development.