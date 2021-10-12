We Finally Know What Ridley Scott Really Thinks About The Alien TV Series

There are many filmmakers out there right now who could be considered living legends, and Ridley Scott is certainly one of them. From launching what would eventually become the "Alien" franchise in 1979 to directing classic and beloved films like "Blade Runner," "Gladiator," and "The Martian," Scott has dabbled in many genres and found success in almost all of them. In fact, as a director, Scott's films have grossed over $4 billion at the worldwide box office (via The Numbers). That's an astronomically high number for a filmmaker with such a varied filmography.

With that in mind, Scott's opinions still carry weight to this day, and he has often shared his thoughts about the sequels that have been made to his films. In fact, while speaking with Al Arabiya, Scott said that 2017's "Blade Runner 2049" was both "slow" and "too long." Clearly, Scott is not afraid to speak his mind.

As it turns out, the same is true when it comes to the upcoming "Alien" TV series, which is being developed by "Fargo" creator Noah Hawley. Once again, Scott did not mince words when asked for his thoughts on the project.