Sylvester Stallone Keeps Behind-The-Scenes Expendables 4 Photos Coming
Here's some great news for fans of the "Expendables" series, or just anyone who likes to see '80s and '90s action stars hanging out. Not only is "Expendables 4" officially in production, we've now got our first look at the movie, thanks to star Sylvester Stallone's Instagram account.
Like the other three "Expendables" movies, "Expendables 4" is another team-up of the biggest names from the past four decades-plus of action films. While plot details haven't yet been announced, The Hollywood Reporter did share some of the confirmed cast members. Stallone will obviously be back as Barney Ross, along with Jason Statham as Lee Christmas, Dolph Lundgren as Gunner Jensen, and Randy Couture as Toll Road. THR also announced that "Expendables 4" will be adding at least three newcomers to the series: martial arts master Tony Jaa, rapper and entrepreneur Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, and action star Megan Fox, although their roles haven't yet been announced. Andy Garcia also joined the cast in the role of a CIA agent.
Below, you can check out Stallone's sneak peak, as well as some other early looks behind the scenes of "Expendables 4."
Based on Stallone's Instagram, Expendables 4 is humming along
Stallone took fans behind-the-scenes of "Expendables 4" on his Instagram. The post includes a video of Stallone revving a motorcycle and smoking a cigar, along with three photos — one a still of Stallone on the bike, another featuring Stallone reviewing scripts alongside co-star Jason Statham, and a third showing Stallone chatting with co-star Dolph Lundgren. In the second and third photos, Stallone, Statham, and Lundgren are all wearing the classic black "Expendables" battle gear. Stallone shared another photo of himself and Statham on set and in costume five days earlier, which you can see here.
Stallone, Statham, and Lundgren are all longtime veterans of the "Expendables" franchise. But five days before Stallone's post, series newcomer Megan Fox also shared two photos of herself in costume (via CinemaBlend). At this point, Fox's character hasn't yet been specified, and it's not even clear whether she'll be playing a hero or a villain, so this is the biggest reveal about her character since she joined the cast.
"Expendables 4" doesn't yet have a confirmed release date, but production is right on schedule, which puts late 2022 or early 2023 as the most likely release window.