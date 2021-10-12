Sylvester Stallone Keeps Behind-The-Scenes Expendables 4 Photos Coming

Here's some great news for fans of the "Expendables" series, or just anyone who likes to see '80s and '90s action stars hanging out. Not only is "Expendables 4" officially in production, we've now got our first look at the movie, thanks to star Sylvester Stallone's Instagram account.

Like the other three "Expendables" movies, "Expendables 4" is another team-up of the biggest names from the past four decades-plus of action films. While plot details haven't yet been announced, The Hollywood Reporter did share some of the confirmed cast members. Stallone will obviously be back as Barney Ross, along with Jason Statham as Lee Christmas, Dolph Lundgren as Gunner Jensen, and Randy Couture as Toll Road. THR also announced that "Expendables 4" will be adding at least three newcomers to the series: martial arts master Tony Jaa, rapper and entrepreneur Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, and action star Megan Fox, although their roles haven't yet been announced. Andy Garcia also joined the cast in the role of a CIA agent.

Below, you can check out Stallone's sneak peak, as well as some other early looks behind the scenes of "Expendables 4."