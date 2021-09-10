The Expendables 4 Adds A Legendary Actor To The Cast

For a while, "The Expendables 4" seemed like it wasn't happening. The latest film in "The Expendables" franchise appears to have been in the works even before the August 2014 release of "The Expendables 3" (via Digital Spy), but Deadline reported in 2017 that Sylvester Stallone left the production as a result of creative differences. In January 2018, however, Stallone hinted on Instagram that he was getting in shape for an action movie.

A couple of months later fellow star Randy Couture told The Arnold Fans that filming would start in August that year. There have been some delays since then, which may have discouraged fans. In March 2020, Couture said in an interview with The Action Elite that he'd seen a script, but production hadn't yet started. And that was just before the COVID-19 pandemic closed down movie productions pretty much entirely. Later in 2020 and then 2021, signs of progress popped up occasionally in interviews and on social media.

Recently, however, "Expendables" fans have had more to get excited about. On August 30, Lionsgate and Millennium Media officially announced the film, with stars Stallone, Couture, Jason Statham, and Dolph Lundgren all set to return. The Hollywood Reporter also reported that the stars would be joined by newcomers to the franchise Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Tony Jaa, and Megan Fox.

Now, yet another star will be joining the pack, and he's a certified legend.