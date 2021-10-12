Penn Badgley Teases An Early Twist In You Season 3
Netflix's fiendishly fun romantic thriller series "You" returns for its third season on October 15. The new season finds obsessive, murderous bookstore owner Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgely) and his wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), a pastry chef prone to fits of violent rage, living in the suburbs of the Bay Area, trying to get a fresh start and put their bloody pasts behind them. They want to be a happy family for their infant son, Henry.
Wherever you go, there you are, and Joe gets obsessed with his neighbor Natalie (Michaela McManus), and slips back into his old, creepy habits of spying, collecting things the object of his obsession has touched, and keeping secrets. If Love finds out, she might go back to her old self, too.
"You" is known for its unpredictable, borderline deranged twists, like the reveal that Love Quinn is a murderer at the end of Season 2. Season 3 will be no exception. In fact, it will start getting into its twists right away, according to the series' star.
The premiere twist feels like a finale
In an interview with Access, Penn Badgley said that there's a big surprise by the end of Episode 1.
"We're definitely upping the ante," Badgeley said of Season 3. "I think by the end of the first episode, something quite unexpected happens. It's not outside of the wheelhouse of what would happen, but you might think that would happen at the very end of the season. So, it's like, we sort of hurdle along very quickly. So...I think by the end of the season, you're in this totally different place that you didn't think you'd be."
"You" started on the cable channel Lifetime. Its origin as a weekly series gives it a different, more episodic feel than most Netflix series, which are often paced like very long movies and will have long stretches where nothing much happens. On "You," there's always something happening, and it sounds like Season 3 will move at an even faster pace than before. We can't wait to see it.