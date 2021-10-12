Penn Badgley Teases An Early Twist In You Season 3

Netflix's fiendishly fun romantic thriller series "You" returns for its third season on October 15. The new season finds obsessive, murderous bookstore owner Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgely) and his wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), a pastry chef prone to fits of violent rage, living in the suburbs of the Bay Area, trying to get a fresh start and put their bloody pasts behind them. They want to be a happy family for their infant son, Henry.

Wherever you go, there you are, and Joe gets obsessed with his neighbor Natalie (Michaela McManus), and slips back into his old, creepy habits of spying, collecting things the object of his obsession has touched, and keeping secrets. If Love finds out, she might go back to her old self, too.

"You" is known for its unpredictable, borderline deranged twists, like the reveal that Love Quinn is a murderer at the end of Season 2. Season 3 will be no exception. In fact, it will start getting into its twists right away, according to the series' star.