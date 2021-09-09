We Finally Know When Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Will Drop
Even as the big-screen future of the franchise remains in flux, there's really never been a better time to be a fan of the "Star Trek" universe. That verse has, after all, been expanding in fascinating new ways via a slate of small-screen series on the Paramount+ streaming platform. While new spin-off creations are officially on their way to Paramount +, to date, the streamer has brought us three "Trek"-centric programs in "Star Trek: Discovery," "Star Trek: Picard," and the animated confection "Star Trek: Lower Decks."
"Discovery" is, of course, the flagship "Star Trek" series on Paramount +, having already aired three head-spinning seasons of sci-fi insanity and mostly earning raves from "Trek" fans of every generation. Season 3 of "Star Trek: Discovery" was arguably the best yet, putting now Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and her beleaguered crew through trials no Starfleet team has ever had to endure. They ultimately prevailed, though much was left uncertain as the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery charts a new course at the season's end.
The wait to see what's ahead for Burnham and crew is almost over as Season 4 of "Star Trek: Discovery" is indeed preparing to dock on Paramount+ with fresh episodes arriving in a matter of weeks.
Star Trek: Discovery fans can explore new episodes in fall of 2021
The release date announcement came during Paramount's yearly Star Trek Day celebration, which seeks to commemorate the five-decades-and-counting legacy of the "Trek"-verse while shining a light on new and ongoing series. Part of this year's celebration featured a "Star Trek: Discovery" panel that featured star Sonequa Martin-Green dropping a fresh Season 4 teaser that confirmed new episodes of the series would be arriving in 2021. Paramount + bosses promptly revealed via press release that the street date for the Season 4 premiere of "Star Trek: Discovery" is November 18, 2021 (via comicbook.com).
Given that the series' Season 4 production endured the same sort of pandemic delays seen by the entire film and television industry, that's beyond great news for Trekkers the world over. As for what troubles Burnham will face in Season 4, much of the plot is still unknown. Per the new teaser, they'll be facing off against an enemy the likes of which "Star Trek" has never seen. And per that press release, it'll threaten the future of Federation and non-Federation worlds alike.
In its first three seasons, "Star Trek: Discovery" has proven itself a series unafraid to boldly push "Trek"-tales where none have gone before, and there's little question the new season will only continue that welcome trend. Thankfully, it'll do so with the return of regular cast members Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, and Blu del Barrio.