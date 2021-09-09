We Finally Know When Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Will Drop

Even as the big-screen future of the franchise remains in flux, there's really never been a better time to be a fan of the "Star Trek" universe. That verse has, after all, been expanding in fascinating new ways via a slate of small-screen series on the Paramount+ streaming platform. While new spin-off creations are officially on their way to Paramount +, to date, the streamer has brought us three "Trek"-centric programs in "Star Trek: Discovery," "Star Trek: Picard," and the animated confection "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

"Discovery" is, of course, the flagship "Star Trek" series on Paramount +, having already aired three head-spinning seasons of sci-fi insanity and mostly earning raves from "Trek" fans of every generation. Season 3 of "Star Trek: Discovery" was arguably the best yet, putting now Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and her beleaguered crew through trials no Starfleet team has ever had to endure. They ultimately prevailed, though much was left uncertain as the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery charts a new course at the season's end.

The wait to see what's ahead for Burnham and crew is almost over as Season 4 of "Star Trek: Discovery" is indeed preparing to dock on Paramount+ with fresh episodes arriving in a matter of weeks.