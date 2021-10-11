Timothee Chalamet Finally Breaks His Silence About A Dune Sequel

Will Denis Villeneuve's cinematic adaptation of Frank Herbert's "Dune," at long last, prove that the beloved novel can actually be successfully adapted? If you're going by reviews from critics ahead of the film's theatrical (and HBO Max) release, the jury is out, but the film's "Certified Fresh" ranking bodes well.

Obviously, the real test of the film's success will come when general audiences get to see "Dune," but in the meanwhile, we do know that there's enough financial and creative confidence in the project that it's not ending with just one motion picture. We know there's a prequel TV series called "Dune: The Sisterhood" focused on the Bene Gesserit and helmed by Diane Ademu-John. We also know that there is hope for a "Dune" sequel as well, and while it is confirmed that screenwriter Eric Roth already has a treatment written, according to Collider, and Warner Bros. has affirmed that sequels will happen provided the first film performs well in theaters or HBO Max (per Variety), we don't know much beyond that.

However, as the release date for the first "Dune" film edges ever closer, questions are popping up concerning the potential "Dune" sequel, and Paul Atreides himself, Timothée Chalamet, is finally answering those questions.