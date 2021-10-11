Timothee Chalamet Finally Breaks His Silence About A Dune Sequel
Will Denis Villeneuve's cinematic adaptation of Frank Herbert's "Dune," at long last, prove that the beloved novel can actually be successfully adapted? If you're going by reviews from critics ahead of the film's theatrical (and HBO Max) release, the jury is out, but the film's "Certified Fresh" ranking bodes well.
Obviously, the real test of the film's success will come when general audiences get to see "Dune," but in the meanwhile, we do know that there's enough financial and creative confidence in the project that it's not ending with just one motion picture. We know there's a prequel TV series called "Dune: The Sisterhood" focused on the Bene Gesserit and helmed by Diane Ademu-John. We also know that there is hope for a "Dune" sequel as well, and while it is confirmed that screenwriter Eric Roth already has a treatment written, according to Collider, and Warner Bros. has affirmed that sequels will happen provided the first film performs well in theaters or HBO Max (per Variety), we don't know much beyond that.
However, as the release date for the first "Dune" film edges ever closer, questions are popping up concerning the potential "Dune" sequel, and Paul Atreides himself, Timothée Chalamet, is finally answering those questions.
The one thing Timothée Chalamet doesn't want to lose in Dune sequels
While speaking with Collider, both Timothée Chalamet and his co-star Zendaya were asked what they'd be excited to see in a potential sequel, both for their characters and for the world of "Dune" in general.
"Don't lose the humanity," was Chalamet's opening salvo, when talking about the potential for a second movie. "I think there was a temptation in understanding these archetypal, hero-like characters to be curious about the Mahdi or the Muad'Dib or coming into that power were, what the effect would be on Paul." If those terms sound are unfamiliar to you, the long and short of it is that there's some prophecies among a group called the Fremen which suggest there will be a messianic figure called the Mahdi, prophecies that start pointing towards Chalamet's character Paul Atreides.
Basically, Chalamet is saying that he doesn't want the films to get too bogged down by all the minutia within the substantial "Dune" mythos, as they hopefully get the chance to explore Herbert's world further in upcoming sequels.
"Dune" is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max beginning October 22.