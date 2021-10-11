The Devastating Death Of Granville Adams

Granville Adams, who appeared on shows such as "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Oz," has died. The actor passed away from cancer on October 10, 2021 at the age of 58, according to Deadline.

Adams' career on screen was relatively brief, but he managed to make a large impact with just a handful of roles to his name. The first was on the Baltimore set crime procedural "Homicide: Life on the Street." He joined the expansive ensemble cast during the show's fourth season playing Officer Jeff Westby, a role that would go on to recur throughout the rest of the show's run and into the TV movie that ended the series.

But it's HBO's gritty prison drama "Oz" that gave Adams the role he's best known for. Adams appeared throughout all six seasons of the series as Zahir Arif. Known for his passivism and strong Muslim faith, Zahir struggled throughout the show to be a strong leader in the midst of the tumultuous political landscape of the prison itself.

Following Adams' death, his "Oz" co-stars took to social media to share the special bonds they had with the actor.