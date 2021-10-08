Strangers Come To Town In New Clip From Amazon's Wheel Of Time

With streaming networks pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into producing high fantasy series, the next show that's hoping to capture the "Game of Thrones" magic is Amazon Studios' "The Wheel of Time." Based on the popular book series by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, the long-awaited first season will premiere on November 19, 2021, with the first three episodes dropping all at once.

If you're not familiar with "The Wheel of Time," the story takes place in an unnamed fantasy realm that fans lovingly call "Randland." It's part of a universe that's shaped by the titular Wheel of Time, which itself is powered by a mystical force called the One Power. A group called the Aes Sedai is essentially a politically power faction of women capable of wielding the female half of the One Power — saidar. Long before the events of the series, the Aes Sedai accidentally, if hubristically unleashed a malevolent deity called the Dark One, or Shai'tan.

"The Wheel of Time" TV show will begin by adapting book one in the series, "The Eye of the World." It follows an Aes Sedai named Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) and her band of followers. They're searching for the Dragon Reborn, a powerful individual foretold in prophecy, before agents of the Dark One can capture him and turn him to their own ends.

With the premiere of Season 1 just over a month away, Amazon has finally released a clip from the first episode, and it reveals the moment two very important strangers arrive at Emond's Field in the Two Rivers. You can check it out on YouTube, and read the full breakdown below.