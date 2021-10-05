Wheel Of Time Season 1 Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

Ever since "Game of Thrones" became a major hit for HBO, networks have been searching for the next big epic fantasy series to mimic that kind of success. Netflix found its own success with "The Witcher," a show that broke viewership records at the time of its first season's release (per The Hollywood Reporter). Amazon, on the other hand, has doubled down on its hopes for fantasy-laden success with both a series based on "The Wheel of Time" books and a show tackling the Second Age of Tolkien's Middle-earth. It's an ambitious (and expensive) move for the company, but one that shows Amazon's dedication to the fantasy genre and its fans.

"The Wheel of Time" is based on the book series of the same name by authors Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, which spans 14 main novels and a handful of other works set in the universe, including — perhaps most relevantly — a prequel novella entitled "New Spring." Jordan sadly died in 2007, two years after the 11th book had been released, which left the future of the series in doubt at the time. However, epic fantasy up-and-comer Sanderson took over and, with detailed notes from Jordan and oversight by Jordan's wife and longtime editor, completed the final three books and brought the series to a satisfying close. Since then, fans have been left wondering how long it would take for an adaptation to come to fruition. Well, thanks to Amazon, that wait is over.

Here's what we know so far about the upcoming first season of "The Wheel of Time" show.