Check Out A New Trailer For Adult Swim And Crunchyroll's Blade Runner: Black Lotus

Cartoon Network's late night animation block Adult Swim and anime streaming service Crunchyroll first announced that they were collaborating on a canonical "Blade Runner" anime back in November of 2018. The first trailer for the series, titled "Blade Runner: Black Lotus," was then released a full two-and-a-half years later in July 2021. It gave audiences their first look at protagonist Elle, a replicant. She appears both unsure of her surroundings and the extent of her capabilities in combat, implying that some degree mystery around her very conception will be important to its plot. All the while, as must happen with all replicants, Elle is hunted by a team of Blade Runners — assassins that expressly kills replicants, for those unfamiliar with the source material.

Also announced in conjunction with that trailer was the series' staff, which includes directors Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama, who previously co-directed the anime series "Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045" (via IMDb). Shinichiro Watanabe, who directed the original "Cowboy Bebop" anime, is also involved as a creative producer.

On October 7, Adult Swim and Crunchyroll premiered a second trailer for "Blade Runner: Black Lotus," giving audiences a closer look at Elle and the future version of Los Angeles she inhabits.