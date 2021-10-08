Watch A New Trailer For Jessica Chastain's Spy Thriller The 355

"The 355" is an upcoming, star-studded espionage thriller from producer and star Jessica Chastain. She developed the film — which focuses on a team of cool female spies — as an answer to the dearth of female action heroes in the spy thriller genre (via Deadline). The "Zero Dark Thirty" and "Interstellar" star is just one part of the creative power behind "The 355," too. The Simon Kinberg-directed movie features an international all-star cast that includes Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Fan Binbing, and Sebastian Stan. The latter will presumably trade his "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" heroics for a distant second fiddle, considering what Chastain has said about the movie's themes.

"My goals and dreams for 'The 355' is that we just accept the fact that women are awesome and tough and badass," Chastain said of the project. "I'm excited for society to start acknowledging what's happening in our world."

The first official trailer for the movie arrived way back in October 2020, and fans of nuanced agent action are no doubt waiting to hear more. Fortunately, the wait is finally over, and the new trailer for Jessica Chastain's spy thriller "The 355" is here.