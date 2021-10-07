A New Halloween Kills Featurette Promises A Whole Lot Of Action And Blood

Successful horror franchises rarely stay in one place — tonally, that is. After all, "A Nightmare on Elm Street" may always involve dreams, but Freddy Krueger has gone from representing the ghosts of the past to closeted queer identity, and has become an increasingly campy character over the decades.

However, one thing that multiple horror franchises have done over the years is embrace the action elements inherent in their central stories. Ridley Scott's "Alien," for example, may have been a claustrophobic piece of psychological horror, but James Cameron took the nigh-unkillable xenomporhs and pitted them against space marines in an all-out brawl in "Aliens." In fact, while we're talking about James Cameron, it's also worth noting that the original "Terminator" may have been a slow-moving science-fiction slasher flick, but its sequel is one of the most influential action movies ever made.

Meanwhile, the "Halloween" franchise has, for the most part, always chosen to hold onto its pure horror style and tone. Director David Gordon Green even ensured that the franchise would return to its slasher roots when he rejuvenated it with 2018's "Halloween." That said, it's becoming more and more clear that Green's upcoming sequel, "Halloween Kills," will take a page out of the "Aliens" and "Terminator 2" playbook by incorporating more action elements than any "Halloween" film ever has before.