Hotel Transylvania 4's Big Announcement Has Fans Seeing Red

We're in the month of October right now. There are many holidays throughout the month worth celebrating, but most of us are already in the process of celebrating Halloween — be it by watching horror movies, decorating our homes with eyeball wreaths and skeletons, or just consuming a lot of candy in spite of our bodies begging us to stop.

You might think to yourself that October would be the ideal month for a franchise like "Hotel Transylvania" to debut its latest film, but we're still going to be waiting a little while longer. After an initial slated theatrical release of October 1, it was announced today on Twitter that not only is "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania not dropping until January 14, 2022, but it's also heading directly to Amazon Prime.

How do fans feel about the decision? "I don't understand, why," tweets @nakamura-kiku. "January, really!? I guess the movie is really bad." Their sentiment is certainly not the only one of frustration and disappointment.

"Hotel Transylvania has entered the 'shuffles onstage an hour late too coked up to play a single chord right, loyal fans depressed and outraged' phase of their success trajectory," tweets @GodotIsW8ing4U. And @WhitneyAndrean4 summed it up succinctly when they wrote, "too far."

Filmmakers such as Denis Villeneuve are still decrying the simultaneous release of films in theaters and on streaming platforms and after Scarlett Johansson settled out of court over the streaming release of "Black Widow." It's hard not to see the latest "Hotel Transylvania" releasing straight to Amazon Prime as anything other than an admission that Sony simply isn't confident that a theatrical-only release is worthwhile.