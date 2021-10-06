Michael Keaton Reveals Whether He Fit Into His Old Bat Suit After Three Decades

Although there have been a gaggle of actors to play the legendary DC Comics character, Batman, over the years, the actor who arguably defined the role for the big screen is Michael Keaton. Starring as Bruce Wayne, aka the Caped Crusader, in director Tim Burton's version of "Batman" in 1989, the film became a worldwide blockbuster, amassing a global take of more than $411.5 million (via Box Office Mojo).

Keaton slipped back into the Bat suit for Burton once again for "Batman Returns" in 1992, but then handed the mantle of the iconic character off to Val Kilmer for director Joel Schumacher's "Batman Forever" in 1995. By the time the movie franchise began to wane (not as in Bruce Wayne) in popularity, George Clooney donned the Bat suit for Schumacher in the widely despised 1987 entry "Batman & Robin."

Batman got his mojo back, of course, thanks to Christian Bale in writer-director Christopher Nolan's blockbuster "Dark Knight Trilogy" from 2005 to 2012; while Ben Affleck donned the Bat attire for director Zack Snyder in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" in 2016, and "Zack Snyder's Justice League" in 2021 (many fans would just as soon like to erase the memory of Joss Whedon's 2017 version of "Justice League"). Next up to bat, for lack of a better word, is Robert Pattison in director Matt Reeves' "The Batman" in 2022.

Thanks to the DC Multiverse, Keaton has proven that you can go home again. However, did the Bat suit that was awaiting him after three decades need a bit of tailoring?