The First Full Trailer For Locke And Key Season 2 Has Arrived

At their core, keys symbolize freedom. They open previously closed pathways, and who knows what could be on the other side? Keys represent endless possibilities, and that's precisely the concept behind the comic book series and subsequent Netflix series "Locke and Key."

The first season, which debuted in February 2020, was a massive hit for the streaming platform. Millions of people tuned in to see the aftermath of a family on the brink. When a husband and father winds up dead, his widow and their three children move to a familial home in Massachusetts. The kids soon discover various keys throughout this abode that can be used in a litany of magical ways. But they're not the only ones in search of the keys.

Season 1 ended with the promise of plenty more adventures to be had, and luckily, fans won't have to wait much longer to see them. Season 2 is just around the corner, and Netflix has a new trailer to build up the hype.