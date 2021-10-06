The Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller That's Dominating Netflix Right Now

Jake Gyllenhaal is certainly no stranger to hair-raising thrillers. Since the early days of his career — think 2001's "Donnie Darko" — he has been able to take dark and exhilarating roles and make them unforgettable. Since then, he has risen to the A-list thanks to such films as "Zodiac" — the David Fincher flick about the infamous Zodiac killer — as well as playing a detective in "Prisoners," a history teacher in "Enemy," and a dark antihero in "Nightcrawler."

While each of his films is distinct in subject, Gyllenhaal is able to fully embody each character to truly convey the suspense and mystery behind each individual story. And most recently, Gyllenhaal is taking Netflix by storm with a police thriller based off of a Danish film.

This nail-biting movie takes on subjects such as mental health, daily disasters, and what happens when things are not quite what they seem. Despite the fact that the film (and its production) are highly unconventional, Netflix subscribers have been eagerly diving into "The Guilty," and receiving some heart-pounding action in return.