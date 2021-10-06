Keanu Reeves Spills Details About His BRZRKR Adaptation
Keanu Reeves is a man of many gifts and talents. Most people know him as an awesome actor and the star of hit franchises such as "The Matrix" and "John Wick." For some others, he's one of the nicest men in Hollywood, known for his polite nature and selfless good deeds. In some conspiracy circles, as Film School Rejects notes, he's an actual vampire who's been keeping his true identity secret for centuries. And did you know that he plays bass in a rock band? All of those things are great accomplishments, but Reeves also deserves credit for his work on the 12-issue "BRZRKR" comic book series that was released earlier this year.
Co-created by Reeves and Matt Kindt, with Ron Garney and Bill Crabtree providing the visuals and coloring, respectively, "BRZRKR" is an assassin tale with a twist. The story follows B, half-man and half-god, as he carries out the most violent and dangerous assignments for the United States government, all while trying to learn where he comes from and what he truly is.
Any project that involves Reeves is going to catch the attention of movie and television studios. "BRZRKR" is no different. Back in March, it was announced that Netflix was adapting the comics as both a live-action movie and anime series, both of which will star Reeves. The projects are currently in development, but Reeves has shared some great news regarding them in a recent interview.
The BRZRKR movie has a writer
Fans who can't wait to see "BRZRKR" on the screen will be excited to learn that the live-action movie and anime adaptations are garnering some momentum. In a recent interview with Collider, Reeves shared some details about both projects. According to Reeves, "The Batman" co-scribe Mattson Tomlin has been hired to help write the story for the live-action adventure, though he admitted that it's still in the early stages of development.
Elsewhere, Reeves talked about their plans for the animated series. While fans can expect a series that follows the rules of "BRZRKR," the show won't recycle ideas from the comics. Reeves sees it as an opportunity to expand the universe and let other talented creators play in the sandbox, and he's all for seeing what they can come up with. "I'm hoping to do a different version of a metaverse wherein the sense having different storytellers with one set of rules but go other places with it," Reeves told Collider.
Finally, Reeves also assured fans that both adaptations will be R-rated, so viewers can expect to see the carnage unfold in spectacular fashion.