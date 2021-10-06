Keanu Reeves Spills Details About His BRZRKR Adaptation

Keanu Reeves is a man of many gifts and talents. Most people know him as an awesome actor and the star of hit franchises such as "The Matrix" and "John Wick." For some others, he's one of the nicest men in Hollywood, known for his polite nature and selfless good deeds. In some conspiracy circles, as Film School Rejects notes, he's an actual vampire who's been keeping his true identity secret for centuries. And did you know that he plays bass in a rock band? All of those things are great accomplishments, but Reeves also deserves credit for his work on the 12-issue "BRZRKR" comic book series that was released earlier this year.

Co-created by Reeves and Matt Kindt, with Ron Garney and Bill Crabtree providing the visuals and coloring, respectively, "BRZRKR" is an assassin tale with a twist. The story follows B, half-man and half-god, as he carries out the most violent and dangerous assignments for the United States government, all while trying to learn where he comes from and what he truly is.

Any project that involves Reeves is going to catch the attention of movie and television studios. "BRZRKR" is no different. Back in March, it was announced that Netflix was adapting the comics as both a live-action movie and anime series, both of which will star Reeves. The projects are currently in development, but Reeves has shared some great news regarding them in a recent interview.