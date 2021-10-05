Drew Barrymore Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Bill Murray's On-Set Behavior

Bill Murray has been one of the biggest names in the film world for the better part of four decades — rising to prominence for his comedic work on "Saturday Night Live" from the late 1970s to the early '80s. This tenure on the small screen propelled him to superstardom, allowing him to shine as a leading man in such productions as "Scrooged," "Ghostbusters," "Groundhog Day," and countless others. Not to mention, his presence in recent Wes Anderson projects as well as the "Zombieland" franchise, among others, maintains his popularity to this day.

Be that as it may, at the end of the day, Bill Murry is more than the famous characters he embodies at the movies. He's a person with a life away from the bright lights of Hollywood, capable of feeling and expressing emotion outside of those asked of him on the pages of a script. In that same vein, the way he interacts with people when the cameras aren't rolling doesn't always reflect the person he is when they are. A prime example of this comes in the form of his flaming behind-the-scenes outburst directed at Lucy Liu during the filming of 2000's "Charlie's Angels."

Now over 20 years removed from the incident, Drew Barrymore shed some light on the events of that day and how she reacted to it — candidly explaining the reality of Bill Murray's on-set behavior.