Who Plays Oscar From On My Block

Netflix has released the fourth and final season of its team dramedy series "On My Block" after a two-year hiatus ... and boy, was it worth the wait.

The latest season catches up with the core teen characters — Cesar (Diego Tinoco), Monse (Sierra Capri), Ruby (Jason Genao), and Jamal (Brett Gray) — as they've grown apart, after moving on from their Los Angeles high school days. This 10-episode wrap up answers the question of whether or not the friend group will always be close, or if the distance proves just too much to bear.

Aside from the core cast, though, Cesar's older brother Oscar returns to the series as a changed man. He's no longer the leader of the Santos, even though his little brother is seemingly more involved with gang life than ever. Nonetheless, Oscar — known as "Spooky" — will always be rough around the edges and a bit intimidating in anything he does.

And hopefully, the role of Oscar will elevate the actor who plays him, Julio Macias, to new heights.