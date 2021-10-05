What If...? Writer Explains That Apparent Infinity Stone Plot Hole

Marvel's latest Disney+ series, "What If...?," has been a welcome treat to fans eager to dive deeper into their favorite MCU characters. Based on the popular comic book series of the same name, the show explores what would happen if our beloved heroes had made some very different choices, resulting in other realities. After eight episodes, the series finale is set to arrive on October 6, likely seeing the multiverses colliding as Party Thor, Captain Carter, one-armed Hawkeye, Strange Supreme, and The Watcher join forces to defeat Ultron.

Unlike the AI audiences met in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" film, this version of the villain holds another distinct power: wielding all six Infinity Stones. However, this fact has left some devoted Marvel fans perplexed. In the main Marvel Comics timeline, known as Earth-616, the Infinity Stones only work in the universe of their origin. This rule seemed confirmed in "Loki," when the God of Mischief discovers that the Time Variance Authority had a whole collection of Infinity Stones they used as paperweights, as they lost their power once they were removed from their reality.

How, then, is Ultron able to use the power of the stones in "What If...?" The head writer of the hit series is putting the plot hole issue to bed.