What If...? Episode 8 Just Confirmed This Huge Rule About The Infinity Stones

It's long been assumed that it is impossible to use the Infinity Stones, or at least the comic book version of them, freely throughout the Marvel multiverse.

This has been the presumption since at least 2003, when Darkseid obtained the Infinity Gauntlet during the "JLA/Avengers" comics crossover event, but tossed it aside after realizing the stones didn't work in his universe. The topic was also referenced in Jonathan Hickman's 2018 "Fantastic Four" run, which saw some members on the Council of Reeds unable to use Infinity Gauntlets obtained in their own parallel universes. Marvel's "The New Avengers" also mentions the stones not working "outside their native universe." However, it looks like this rule may not apply to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Indeed, Marvel's "What If..." has officially turned most comic book fans' idea of how the Infinity Stones work upside down with its eighth episode, "What If...Ultron Won?" The Disney+ series' latest installment reveals that the cosmic gems have the potential to be far more powerful than fans might think, depending on what universe they're in and, of course, who is in control of them.