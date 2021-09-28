What If...?'s Head Writer's Finale Tease Confirms What We Suspected All Along

"What If...?" writer A.C. Bradley just revealed that the show's episode 8, "What If... Ultron Won?" will indeed bring back some of the characters we've already seen ... and it seems like she's not just talking about Captain Carter, who has already been confirmed as one "What If...?" character we'll be seeing more of in the future.

"As we battle toward the finale, we will see some of our heroes again," she said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "And the Watcher learns a few important lessons about what it means to be a hero and comes to a realization about how much these stories, how much these worlds mean to him."

Bradley also teased that the central question of the finale isn't necessarily whether Ultron is defeated, but what, if any, role the Watcher will take in the proceedings. "Going into the finale, a major source of tension is: Will the Watcher ever break his oath? Or will he remain who he is?" Bradley teases. "Will he stay the Watcher, only observing the triumphs and tragedies? Will there ever be a story that forces his hand?"

Will the Watcher decide to bring the heroes from different realities together to prevent the destruction of them all, or will he merely observe while the characters find some other way to handle the situation ... if they can? Tune in to the season finale of "What If...?" on September 29 to see how the story wraps up.