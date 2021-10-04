The Billy Eichner Comedy Hidden Gem You Can Watch On Hulu

Many viewers found themselves asking how they managed not to hear about "Difficult People," a daringly provocative 2015 sitcom about two best friends in New York City which stars Billy Eichner and Julie Klausner. One of many shows in a long tradition of comedians playing lightly fictionalized versions of themselves, from Pete Holmes's "Crashed," to Aziz Ansari's "Master of None," "Difficult People" sparkles with the sardonic wit of its leads. The show is streaming now on Hulu.

"Difficult People" has a true rogue's gallery of comedy talent, with appearances from Kate McKinnon, Fred Armisen, and many more legends of the industry, and is executive produced by none other than Amy Poehler of "Parks and Rec" fame.

There's an emphasis on the provocative, but if you're the kind of person who loves a bit of scumbag humor, there's no greater delight than Billy Eichner's comedy. Klausner shines, too. In one particularly memorable scene, she pretends to be Billy's wife so that he can fake coming out of the closet to attract the attention of men who are out of his league. Billy takes the charade a step too far, telling the people nearby that he's leaving her. To save face for him, Klausner exclaims, to a round of applause, "And I'm fine with it!"

If you're in need of a good laugh — and maybe some horrified gasps for good measure — "Difficult People" is hard to pass up.