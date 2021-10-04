The Real Reason The Many Saints Of Newark Flopped At The Box Office

There's no smoking gun for why "The Many Saints of Newark" didn't kill it at the box office, but there are a combination of factors that may have worked together to reduce the movie's box office performance.

The main reason, according to Deadline's analysis, is that the target audience for "The Many Saints of Newark" is an older demographic that has been slow to return to theaters over coronavirus fears. The most successful films of the pandemic era have been tentpole films that appeal to younger viewers, like "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," which had the best opening of the pandemic this weekend, grossing $90.1 million. This haul crushed the previous record set by "Black Widow," which grossed $80.8 million in its opening weekend.

It would be interesting to see data on how "The Many Saints of Newark" performed on HBO Max. Enough people may have watched it on the streaming service for Warner Bros. to be happy with it. And HBO just inked a massive new overall deal with David Chase, so they seem bullish on the potential for future "Sopranos" content. We can't say for certain if it's a total flop until we see if HBO Max brags about its performance or not.

The other reason why it might not be crushing at the box office might be word-of-mouth. There are a lot of young "Sopranos" fans, and they didn't show up, either. The movie has a mediocre C+ audience rating from CinemaScore, and has gotten a lukewarm response from "Sopranos" fans on social media. "Sopranos" fans will watch the movie, but they'll watch it at home on the streaming service they already pay for instead of shelling out for movie tickets, much to David Chase's dismay.