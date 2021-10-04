The Real Reason The Many Saints Of Newark Flopped At The Box Office
"The Many Saints of Newark," the prequel to the classic TV series "The Sopranos" from writer-producer David Chase and director Alan Taylor, is finally out. The movie, which follows the complicated life of mobster Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), including his relationship with young Tony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini), in the '60s and '70s, is a beneficiary of the dual-release strategy Warner Bros. has been using during the pandemic. Movies produced by the studio are released in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service simultaneously. Some movies have still performed well at the box office even with the simultaneous HBO Max release, like "Godzilla vs. Kong" and "Mortal Kombat," but not all of them have been so successful. "The Man Saints of Newark" is in the latter category.
According to Deadline, "The Many Saints of Newark" pulled in a paltry $5 million at the box office in its first weekend of release, an underperformance even by the diminished standards of the pandemic era. Box Office Pro projected before the weekend that "Many Saints" would gross somewhere in the range of $7-12 million.
There are a couple of reasons why "The Many Saints of Newark" may have underperformed so egregiously, and they can't all be pinned on HBO Max.
The many reasons why Many Saints flopped
There's no smoking gun for why "The Many Saints of Newark" didn't kill it at the box office, but there are a combination of factors that may have worked together to reduce the movie's box office performance.
The main reason, according to Deadline's analysis, is that the target audience for "The Many Saints of Newark" is an older demographic that has been slow to return to theaters over coronavirus fears. The most successful films of the pandemic era have been tentpole films that appeal to younger viewers, like "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," which had the best opening of the pandemic this weekend, grossing $90.1 million. This haul crushed the previous record set by "Black Widow," which grossed $80.8 million in its opening weekend.
It would be interesting to see data on how "The Many Saints of Newark" performed on HBO Max. Enough people may have watched it on the streaming service for Warner Bros. to be happy with it. And HBO just inked a massive new overall deal with David Chase, so they seem bullish on the potential for future "Sopranos" content. We can't say for certain if it's a total flop until we see if HBO Max brags about its performance or not.
The other reason why it might not be crushing at the box office might be word-of-mouth. There are a lot of young "Sopranos" fans, and they didn't show up, either. The movie has a mediocre C+ audience rating from CinemaScore, and has gotten a lukewarm response from "Sopranos" fans on social media. "Sopranos" fans will watch the movie, but they'll watch it at home on the streaming service they already pay for instead of shelling out for movie tickets, much to David Chase's dismay.