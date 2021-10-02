26% Agree Keanu Reeves Shouldn't Have Turned Down This Role

While there's no scientific evidence to confirm this, legend has it that any film will likely become cooler by at least one (or 100) percent when Keanu Reeves is in the cast. From "Point Break" to the "Bill & Ted" trilogy to "The Matrix" franchise, the gun-toting, bullet-dodging, Duke Caboom-ing screen legend who makes tracking down bad guys look easy has been involved in numerous popular projects. Soon, Reeves will once again play the titular assassin in the upcoming "John Wick 4" and return to a simulated reality as Neo in "The Matrix Resurrections," proving that it never gets old when he reprises to a character we love to see him play.

Over the years, there have been plenty of roles Reeves has been considered for that never came to fruition, including the chance to play Marvel Cinematic Universe characters and appear in sequel installments of past projects. Recently, Looper conducted a survey that asked participants which role Reeves should have taken that he is on record as having turned down. A whopping 633 participants from across the U.S. answered our survey, and the results are deeply fascinating. It turns out more than a quarter of the voters agreed there was one role Reeves should have taken, and it's connected to a blockbuster action movie he made in the '90s.