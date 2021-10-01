There's Finally Some Forward Movement On Sister Act 3

While she might be better known as a talk show host on "The View" these days, there was a time when Whoopi Goldberg was a prolific movie star, and one of the highest-paid actors of her time. Throughout the late 1980s and 1990s, she featured in a string of flicks that were both box office hits and critically beloved. She earned an Academy Award nomination for her breakout performance in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of "The Color Purple," and later won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role as a psychic in "Ghost." Millennial kids grew up hearing her as the voice of Shenzi in "The Lion King," while sci-fi fans probably think of her as Guinan in "Star Trek: The Next Generation." The less said about "Theodore Rex," the better.

Goldberg's oeuvre proves that she's a super talented performer who can excel in a range of genres, but she's especially great in comedies such as "Sister Act" and "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit." That's why many fans are looking forward to the long-awaited sequel "Sister Act 3," which will see her reprise the role of Deloris, the soul singer who was forced to go into hiding as a nun in the original film. The movie has been up in the air for many years, but the latest update suggests that things are finally moving forward at the convent.