The Surprising Role Whoopi Goldberg Wishes You'd Forget

Whoopi Goldberg pulls double duty as a successful actress and moderator of ABC's talk show "The View." In 2007, The New York Times reported Goldberg would replace Rosie O'Donnell, who exited "The View" abruptly after a particularly contentious debate with Elisabeth Hasselbeck. The move fell in line with Goldberg's diverse résumé as a performer whose career choices have been anything but predictable. Goldberg got her start as a stand-up comedian, and she's tackled everything from television to movies to hosting the Oscar and Tony Awards to helming her own late-night talk show.

Whoopi Goldberg has a proven track record as a serious dramatic actress thanks to her roles in "The Color Purple" (earning the performer her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress), "Ghosts of Mississippi," and "The Long Walk Home." The majority of Goldberg's best-known films, however, showcase the actress leaning into her comedic roots, including "Sister Act," "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "The Associate," "Soapdish," and her role as psychic Oda Mae Brown in "Ghost," for which she earned the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1991.

However, throughout her versatile 40-year career, Goldberg has had her share of both hits and misses. One movie stands out as an appearance she wishes her fans would forget.