Jason Momoa Had A Surprising Response To The Aquaman 2 Script

With Joss Whedon's version of "Justice League" in the rearview mirror, projects devoted to exploring some of the underdeveloped members of the titular team joined the Warner Bros. release slate. At just over a year past the ensemble flick's premiere, the first of the bunch arrived on the silver screen: director James Wan's "Aquaman." Starring Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, the film took moviegoers beneath the surface to the kingdom of Atlantis. There they'd meet Mera (Amber Heard), King Orm (Patrick Wilson), Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), and more, as Curry went on the journey of a lifetime to discover who he truly is.

By the time "Aquaman" left theaters, it had made a whopping $1.148 billion at the worldwide box office, breezing past the previous DCEU installments with relative ease. Not to mention, it redefined the aquatic DC Comics mainstay, turning him from a punchline into a legitimate hero that audiences could believe in. Unsurprisingly, sequel planning didn't take long to begin, with James Wan and his team getting to work on their next trip into the deep blue sea in short order. Thus, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" was born, much to the delight of fans across the globe.

Though its December 16, 2022 debut may seem far off, production on the "Aquaman" continuation is already at hand. Naturally, before he returned to set or tried on his new costume, Jason Momoa got ahold of the script, and his initial reaction to it was rather surprising.