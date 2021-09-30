Jason Blum Gives Fans An Update On The Five Nights At Freddy's Movie

At first glance, Scott Cawthon's "Five Nights at Freddy's" might not seem as though it would be a game worthy of an ongoing, extremely successful franchise. It's concept is simple: You play the night watchman at a children's establishment akin to Chuck E Cheese's (or, if you're old enough to remember, Showbiz Pizza). Your job is to keep an eye out for the establishment's animal mascots who just so happen to be alive and trying to kill you.

At the time of the first game's release in 2014, it felt like it would be just another jump scare game in the same vein as "Slender: The Arrival" which had come out only the year before. However, with 10 main games in the series, multiple spin-offs, novels, and merchandise by the ton, it's clear that "Five Nights at Freddy's" has a degree of staying power that most video game (or movie) franchises don't.

Speaking of movies, a film based on the Freddy's world has always felt inevitable (and there's already been an off-brand version, starring Nicolas Cage no less, called "Willy's Wonderland," which released in February of this year). However, there is supposed to be an official movie adaptation of "Five Night's at Freddy's" on the way — we just haven't heard anything about it for a while. Thankfully, Blumhose CEO Jason Blum recently offered an official update on the project, though the news is a bit mixed, depending on your outlook.