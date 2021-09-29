Ridley Scott Just Gave Fans A Huge Update About Gladiator 2

Released in 2000, "Gladiator," the story of a Roman general named Maximus (Russell Crowe) who seeks revenge after being forced into slavery, was a landmark sword-and-sandal epic that thrilled audiences and critics alike. The movie made over $460 million at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo, and was nominated for 12 Oscars, winning five, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe. To say the movie was a success would be an understatement of historic proportions. And yet, the award-winning formula of ancient Roman political drama and breathtaking action sequences was never capitalized on in a sequel or follow-up. However, that may soon change.

The film's director Ridley Scott recently revealed that "Gladiator 2" is close to becoming a reality. Speaking to Empire, Scott said, "I'm already having [the next] Gladiator written now." He went on to clarify that when he finishes work on "Kitbag," his upcoming drama about Napoleon and Josephine Bonaparte, "Gladiator will be ready to go."

That is news that should thrill both fans of the original and lovers of action-packed historical epics alike. It also raises a ton of questions: Will this be a direct sequel? An unrelated spiritual successor? Is the original cast reprising their roles? Although little has been confirmed as of now, there are some things we can parse out based on previous reports about the sequel.