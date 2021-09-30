Justin Chon Reveals The Biggest Thing He Learned On The Twilight Set - Exclusive

It may seem hard to believe, but Justin Chon got his first big Hollywood break over a decade ago, when he starred as Bella's lovestruck classmate Eric Yorkie in "The Twilight Saga" film series. Since then, he has parlayed that success into an impressive career as an independent filmmaker.

Chon first garnered attention as a writer and director when his film "Gook" premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2017. And four years later he's keeping that momentum going with his latest film, "Blue Bayou," about a Korean-born adoptee facing deportation from the United States because he was never naturalized. Co-starring Alicia Vikander, "Blue Bayou" is out now in theaters.

However, long before either of these movies came out, Chon cut his teeth on the "Twilight" set. So, just what did he learn from that experience, that he carries with him to this day?

Chon recently sat down with Looper to exclusively reveal what "Twilight" taught him all those years ago.