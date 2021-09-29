Is Theo From Only Murders In The Building Deaf In Real Life?

True-crime stories are all the rage these days, so it was only a matter of time before someone in Hollywood got all meta with the format, via one project or another. That project has arrived in the guise of Hulu's gonzo crime comedy "Only Murders in the Building."

Co-created by legendary funnyman Steve Martin (who also stars) and John Hoffman, the new series finds a trio of true-crime obsessed New Yorkers (Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short) beginning their own podcast, and quickly becoming enmeshed in a murder mystery of their own when a resident in their building dies under suspicious circumstances. The gang's ongoing investigation has gotten interesting, to say the least, with all manner of oddballs and creeps having already played the part of suspect.

The latest episode of "Only Murders in the Building" brought an unexpected new suspect into the mix who's been hiding a few dark secrets of his own. Said suspect is Theo, the deaf son of deli magnate and theater producer Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane). The latest episode of "Only Murders in the Building" found series creatives telling their story almost entirely from Theo's point of view — meaning there's essentially no audible dialogue anywhere, and extensive use of American Sign Language throughout. The effect is stunning to say the least, and it came together so effectively because the actor who portrays Theo is, in fact, well-versed in the ways of ASL.