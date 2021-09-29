Daniel Craig Is Bringing His Talents To Broadway In This Classic Play

Daniel Craig will soon make his last outing as James Bond in "No Time to Die," his final film in the long-running series. As far as new jobs go, you may wonder where his career is headed next. We know he's reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc for the next two Rian Johnson-directed "Knives Out" films. Craig is also set to appear in an exciting new project, and it isn't in front of a camera — it's on the stage. This week, The Hollywood Reporter announced the Bond alum is joining forces with franchise producer Barbara Broccoli for a new staging of William Shakespeare's "Macbeth" on Broadway.

This isn't the "No Time to Die" star's first appearance on stage. One of Craig's earliest performances was as Joe Pitt in the 1993 staging of "Angels in America" at London's National Theatre (via Evening Standard). During his run as 007, which began with 2006's "Casino Royale," he made time for theater roles, including starring opposite wife Rachel Weisz in 2013's "Betrayal" (via The New York Times). In fact, "Macbeth" isn't even the actor's first experience with Shakespeare; he played the part of Iago in the New York Workshop off-Broadway staging of "Othello" in 2016 (via The New York Times).