The Trailer For Joel Coen's First Solo Feature The Tragedy Of Macbeth Is Finally Here

There are few, if any, filmmaking tandems in history who've had as much success or longevity as Joel and Ethan Coen. Since bursting onto the scene with 1984's neo-noir masterpiece "Blood Simple," the Coen Brothers have gone on to craft one of the most revered and diverse oeuvres in the annals of modern cinema. Along the way, they've also conjured a singular cinematic style that can only be described as "Coenesque." So beloved have the works of the Coen Bros. become by cineastes and industry types alike, it's almost unimaginable to believe one of the brothers might a movie without the other by his side. And yet, that's just what's happened with Joel Coen's "The Tragedy of Macbeth," which finds the elder Coen working for the first time without his brother Ethan.

That's not entirely by choice, with Ethan apparently opting to take some time away from the movie biz. It seems Joel has no intention of stepping away from cinema anytime soon, and the new film finds the elder Coen adapting a famed theatrical work from the bard himself, William Shakespeare. Judging from the first trailer for Coen's "The Tragedy of Macbeth," the writer-director has crafted a brooding beast of a film in his first solo effort.