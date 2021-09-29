The Britney Spears Documentary Netflix Subscribers Can't Stop Watching

Since Britney Spears made a bombshell testimony in June regarding her experience being under a legal conservatorship, the world has begun seeing the pop star in a new light.

Following her 2007 public breakdown, Spears was put under a conservatorship with her father Jamie Spears at its helm (via CBS). In recent years, investigations and a heightened interest in the #FreeBritney movement led to public questioning about the necessity of Spears still being in this conservatorship. And since Spears' own heartfelt testimony (via Variety), where she described her perspective about being "controlled" under the conservatorship, Hollywood has been doing its own digging into the truth underneath it all.

The New York Times first released the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary on Hulu to highlight moments from Spears' career and personal life that led to the conservatorship. The streaming service released a second episode, titled "Controlling Britney Spears" that provided more insight from inside sources regarding how Spears has been controlled throughout the past 13 years.

And now Netflix has released its own highly-anticipated documentary that gives an in-depth look into not just Spears' conservatorship case, but the legal concept of conservatorships in general.